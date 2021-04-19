UTA, meet your new happy place! White Rhino Coffee is a rare breed of coffee shop delivering exceptional craft coffee, culinary experiences and a community to join.
Our Arlington location is the fifth in the pack as well as our first in Tarrant County and our first with a drive-thru! What started in 2007 as a single shop in a small house in Cedar Hill has expanded to serve customers in Waxahachie, Red Oak, Bishop Arts District, Arlington and uptown Dallas.
The name that started it all...
When Chris Parvin started White Rhino in 2007, he did it with a business partner who was affectionately referred to as “White Rhino,” so that’s what they called the shop. After he bought his partner out, we decided to keep the name because it aligned so well with what we stand for. The most social of all rhino species, white rhinos live in communities called “charges,” where they thrive together. That’s exactly the type of community we want to create at our shops and in our communities.
Drinks and Quick Bites
Our beverages are carefully selected, sustainably grown and processed, and above fair-trade price. We partner locally with Tweed Coffee and the Art of Tea to provide the best of the best. Along with incredible drinks, quick bites are available too: the Arlington location offers several small plate items and an assortment of sweets. Many of the items can also be made gluten-free or vegetarian upon request.
Atmosphere
White Rhino Coffee in Arlington has a spacious, modern layout with indoor and outdoor seating along with a drive-thru! UTA students, residents, employees and more can enjoy a relaxing, safe environment for short and extended visits.
First Time?
As a first-time guest, your first drink is FREE when you sign up for our Rhino Rewards loyalty program in-store or through the app. Visit us at 401 E. Border St., Arlington, TX 76010.