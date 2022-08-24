White House announces plan for student debt forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced a three-step plan Wednesday to forgive student loan debt for working-class Americans, delivering on his campaign promise to provide debt relief, according to a White House press release.
The plan will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients if their individual income is less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples. No individual in the top 5% of incomes will benefit from this action.
The Pell Grant program is one of the nation’s most effective financial aid program, but the value of the grant has decreased over the years. People who receive the grant make up more than 60% of borrowers in the U.S, according to the press release.
The Department of Education stated that the typical undergraduate student with loans now graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt, according to the press release.
“Pell Grants once covered nearly 80 percent of the cost of a four-year public college degree for students from working families, but now only cover a third. That has left many students from low- and middle-income families with no choice but to borrow if they want to get a degree,” the press release stated.
In 2020, Biden’s campaign outlined his plan to cancel student loans in an article on Medium. Wednesday’s announcement comes after a delay of the decision back in April and pressure from some Democratic politicians to cancel up to $50,000 of debt through an executive order, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The Biden administration also extended the pause on federal student loan repayment one final time through Dec. 31, continuing the response to COVID-19 and its effects on the U.S. economy that started during the Trump administration.
As part of the effort to make the student loan system more manageable, the Department of Education will also propose an income-focused repayment plan, which will cap monthly payments at 5% of the borrower's discretionary income.
The average annual student loan payment will be lowered by over $1,000 for current and upcoming borrowers, cutting most monthly payments in half.
The plan will also propose a rule that borrowers who have worked for a nonprofit, in the military or in either federal, state, tribal or local government will receive credit toward loan forgiveness. This builds on the Department of Education’s temporary changes that have already forgiven over $10 billion in loans.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.