White House announces AT&T Stadium will be converted into COVID-19 community vaccination center

The White House announced Wednesday that AT&T Stadium will be converted into a COVID-19 community vaccination center later this month, according to a news release from the city of Arlington. The center is expected to open for eligible individuals Feb. 24.
The site is one of three large-scale vaccination centers coming to Texas, the other two will be at Fair Park in Dallas and NRG Stadium in Houston. Gov. Greg Abbott said the sites will be operated by FEMA in partnership with the state, according to the release.
"These mass community sites will allow us to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations in underserved communities and help us mitigate the spread of the virus," Abbott said in the release. "Thank you to our partners at FEMA for working with the State of Texas to establish these vaccination sites and help us protect our most vulnerable."
According to the city’s release, the White House looked at a number of factors when selecting community vaccination centers, including socioeconomic status, household data, minority status, languages, housing types and transportation.
The Arlington Fire Department will continue vaccinating residents at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center.
Registration details for vaccination appointments at AT&T Stadium will be released in the coming days, according to the release.
@ColeKembel
