Where to vote in Tarrant County on Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day, meaning it’s voters' last opportunity to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tarrant County will have 331 polling locations available, while the Arlington area will have 62 polling sites.
Since Tarrant Country was approved in 2019 to use the Countywide Polling Place Program, voters registered in the county can vote at any of its polling sites. An acceptable form of photo identification is required to vote, unless a permanent exemption is stated on a voter’s registration certificate.
If a voter does not have photo identification, they can show other supporting documents to execute a vote by declaration of reasonable impediment. Supporting documents can include a current utility bill, birth certificate, bank statement, paycheck or voter registration card.
Acceptable forms of ID include:
- Texas driver’s license
- Texas election ID certificate
- Texas personal ID card
- Texas handgun license
- U.S. military ID card with a photograph
- U.S. citizenship certificate with a photograph
- U.S. passport
Voters can click here for a comprehensive map of polling sites in Tarrant County.
