Here’s a look at the presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2020 general election. The Shorthorn broke down their viewpoints on four topics: the economy, the environment, the pandemic and health care.
The Economy
JOE BIDEN
If elected, the Biden administration plans to implement a strategic plan to reopen the economy the day he steps into office, according to his campaign website. It will include providing state and local governments with aid to prevent layoffs for essential workers. He plans to extend unemployment insurance and provide a comeback package for Main Street businesses and entrepreneurs.
Biden also plans to enlist individuals into a Public Health Jobs Corps for work. He plans to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 per hour, starting with passing the Protecting the Right to Organize Act. The act will provide bargaining rights for public service and federal government workers and make it easier for workers to organize unions and collectively bargain.
Biden also plans to raise taxes for those who earn over $400,000 a year. His plan involves investment in infrastructure, innovation and education.
KAMALA HARRIS
Harris has shown support for raising taxes on those who earn over $400,000 a year. She has also shown support for cutting taxes for middle-class families.
As California’s previous attorney general, Harris won a $25 billion national settlement in 2016 for the state’s homeowners who were hit by the foreclosure crisis.
She has previously called for minimum wage increases and criminal justice and immigration reform during her campaign for the U.S. Senate in 2015.
Before dropping out of the 2020 presidential race in December, Harris proposed raising the minimum wage to $15. She also proposed offering low-income families access to child care that costs no more than 7% of their income.
DONALD TRUMP
During the first presidential debate, Trump claimed that his administration has built the greatest economy in history. Building off of his first term, Trump plans to create 10 million new jobs in 10 months and implement “Made in America” tax credits.
He also plans to enact fair trade deals that protect American jobs while cutting taxes to boost take-home pay and keep jobs in America.
MIKE PENCE
Pence supports the idea that conservative principles lead to less debt and more jobs.
The Environment
JOE BIDEN
If elected, Biden plans to implement measures similar to the Green New Deal to combat climate change. By 2050, he plans to achieve a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions. He has committed to not accept contributions from oil, gas and coal corporations. He also plans to limit methane pollution for oil and gas operations.
Biden has been criticized for stating he would end fracking, however, Harris stated during the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7 that he would not ban it.
During the debate, she also stated that Biden would provide jobs in clean and renewable energy under his administration.
KAMALA HARRIS
In 2019, Harris and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced a Climate Equity Act, a proposal to make the U.S. the foundation of policy for the climate and environment. It also included policies to create the Green New Deal, including the end of using fossil fuels.
DONALD TRUMP
In an effort to protect the environment, Trump plans to partner with other nations to clean up the oceans.
He also plans to lead the world in access to the cleanest drinking water and cleanest air.
Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law in 2020, which established a fund to support maintenance projects on federal lands such as national parks.
MIKE PENCE
Pence said he is proud of the nation’s record on environment and conservation. He praised Trump’s signing of the Great American Outdoors Act, describing it as the largest investment into public land and public parks in a century.
The Pandemic
JOE BIDEN
If elected, the Biden administration plans to make free testing widely available, provide emergency paid leave to workers, families and small businesses impacted by COVID-19, and wants to establish a public health and first responder system.
Biden stated during the first presidential debate that the White House should continue providing funding for protective gear to businesses and schools in order to stay open.
KAMALA HARRIS
During the vice presidential debate, Harris stated that Biden’s response to COVID-19 would include contact-tracing, testing, and once created, vaccine accessibility and administration.
She has also shown support for wanting the Senate to work on additional economic relief for citizens during the pandemic.
DONALD TRUMP
During the first presidential debate, Trump said the U.S. is weeks away from a vaccine. The administration plans for the development of a vaccine by the end of 2020 and a return to normal in 2021.
President Trump also plans to refill stockpiles to prepare for future pandemics.
MIKE PENCE
Pence was chosen to lead the nation’s coronavirus taskforce. He stated during the first vice presidential debate that he trusts the American people to make smart choices in the place of mandates, as suggested by the Biden campaign.
Vice President Pence said the Trump administration respects the freedom of the American people.
Health care
JOE BIDEN
If elected, Biden plans to establish a public health insurance option similar to Medicare, expanding health coverage to low-income Americans and providing health care for all. He also plans to build off of the current Affordable Care Act to offer more options for individuals.
KAMALA HARRIS
Harris has shown support for keeping the current Affordable Care Act in place.
DONALD TRUMP
If reelected, Trump plans to cut prescription drug prices, lower health care insurance premiums and end surprise billing.
He also plans to put patients and doctors back in charge of the health care system and provide world-class health care to veterans.
In addition to that, Trump hopes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with his own plan, according to NPR. He has not publicly proposed another plan.
MIKE PENCE
During the first vice presidential debate, Pence described “Obamacare” as a disaster, adding that he and Trump have a plan to improve health care in America.
