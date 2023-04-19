Where the E.H. Hereford resolution stands

Students have been pushing to remove former President Ernest Hereford's namesake from the University Center for years, and they’re pursuing the same endeavor again this semester.
Since 2018, three resolutions on this topic have been presented to Student Government. The first was introduced by the Progressive Student Union but was later killed in committee. The other two were later submitted last fall and this spring by PSU and Student Government members, respectively.
The most recent effort, Resolution 23-06, “Removal of E.H. Hereford’s Bust from The UC,” was presented March 21 to the Senate, asking that Hereford's bust be placed in Special Collections at the Central Library, as well as having all formal correspondence refer to the building as the University Center or UC, omitting Hereford's name. The resolution was tabled until next semester as the Student Affairs committee awaits feedback from administration.
During the meeting that introduced the resolution, Dylan Buck, Student Body vice president and author of 23-06, spoke about Hereford’s impact on him personally as a student.
“As a Black student at this university, walking past E.H. Hereford is a spit in my face, every day,” he said at the meeting.
Hereford was the university president from 1949 until he passed away in 1958. Throughout his tenure, he allegedly allowed multiple racist activities on campus. Each of the resolutions cites some of these actions, including school-sanctioned minstrel shows, blackface, permitting a student organization to register under the name Kampus Kadet Klub and sanctioning the confederate flag to be the university’s symbol.
He also changed the school's mascot in 1951. At the time, the university mascot was the Blue Riders, but Hereford felt it didn’t invoke enough school spirit, so he created a group of veteran students to choose a new one. The group picked two names: the Cadets or the Rebels, and the student body voted in favor of the latter.
In recent years, some students have felt that his decisions no longer reflect the university’s values.
The first instance of students trying to rename the UC dates back to October 2018, as the “Renaming the University Center” resolution was presented to the Student Senate, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It was moved to an Academic Affairs Committee and was killed for lack of evidence as it didn’t show a direct connection between Hereford and his allegations.
In the same year, a resolution to rename Davis Hall for similar reasons to Hereford was also filed. The hall was named after former university administrator Edward Davis, who served as dean of UTA, then-racially segregated North Texas Agricultural College, from 1925 to 1946. Multiple documents written by Davis advocating for eugenics and racist policies were found.
The resolution was approved. Within a few years, the building was officially renamed the University Administration Building.
The renaming of Davis Hall may have been the first time a resolution calling to rename a building was passed, but it wasn’t the last.
About four years after the initial resolution was killed, Resolution 22-16 “Removal of E.H. Hereford from the UC,” was presented to Student Government in October. The resolution called for a referendum asking students if Hereford's namesake and bust should be removed from the UC.
In the same meeting, Resolution 22-17, “Renaming Woolf Hall,” was also introduced. The resolution called to establish a committee to determine whether to remove former university President Jack Woolf's namesake from the engineering building due to his continuing segregation policies after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional.
The resolution was passed unanimously during a Student Government meeting in February.
Resolution 22-16, however, was killed twice by senators during the Student Senate general body meeting Feb. 28 because a majority of senators abstained or declined to vote. The miscount of the quorum caused the senate to hold two votes, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
PSU President Jay Rodriguez said during the same meeting that they were frustrated and disappointed knowing that students wouldn’t get to vote on the resolution.
“Just because the night didn’t end in celebration doesn’t mean it’s over,” Rodriguez said.
The PSU brought the resolution to the Supreme Court for an appeal, resulting in the senate's decision being declared “null and void.” During the next meeting, the senate held a secret ballot to revote the resolution, which resulted in it being killed again by one vote.
Buck advocated for 22-16 during the senate meeting when it was being revoted on. He said he felt students and senators were not being informed well enough about Hereford’s influence on campus.
Buck said that for many, Hereford may just be a name on the UC, but unless they understand who Hereford was and what the Rebels theme stood for, they won’t be able to see it from his perspective.
Along with Buck, Angel Hernandez, College of Liberal Arts senator, also supported resolutions 22-16 and 23-06. Hernandez sponsored both because he believed it would bring a positive change to the campus despite the topic’s controversy.
Part of the controversy surrounding the resolutions has been in the voting itself, with the miscount during the original vote of 22-16, as well as the abstentions given by the senators on both resolutions. The third and final time had three abstentions, causing the measure to fail by one vote.
Senators may choose to abstain during a vote for many reasons, such as feeling ill-informed about the topic or expressing a mild opposition, said John Hillas, Student Governance assistant director, in an email.
“Abstentions can be counted or not in different ways under Roberts Rules,” Hillas said. “However, the standard procedures of Student Government has been to require a majority of the senators present to cast their votes in favor of a resolution in order for it to pass.”
Robert’s Rules of Order is how a meeting should be run and how each committee member must be represented and have the floor, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It allows the person to speak.
Isra Qureshi, College of Business senator, has openly opposed during senate discussions but chose to abstain during the voting for both 22-16 and 23-06.
Qureshi did not find the argument in relation to the evidence convincing, but the students voting in favor of this resolution have valid emotions, she said in an email.
“I don't think the fight is over,” Buck said. “Specifically for this issue, I just think it’s going to have to take a break for a little while, but this is not going away.”
