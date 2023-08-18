What to look forward to with Maverick Stampede

Maverick Stampede welcomes new and returning students to campus with events taking place Aug. 17 through Sep. 9 to introduce them to life at UTA.
Serving as the kick-off to the semester, the university events will help familiarize students with the different organizations and people on campus.
MavsMeet Convocation
MavsMeet Convocation is an annual gathering that serves as the official welcome home event for all Mavericks. It promises spirited performances, inspiring guest speakers and a welcome to the new semester from UTA leaders, according to the event calendar. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at College Park Center.
This year’s event will feature Laurie Hernandez, Olympian, author and “Dancing with the Stars” winner, as the special guest speaker.
MavsMeet AfterParty
Immediately after the MavsMeet Convocation, the AfterParty will begin at Brazos Park. EXCEL Campus Activities will be offering giveaways, music and food for all students to enjoy. They will also host activities and a dance party to celebrate the start of the new academic year.
RecFest
Campus Recreation is hosting this event to show different resources they have to offer such as group exercise class demos, sport club information tables, outdoor games, tie-dying stations and more. Open to students and staff, RecFest will also have prizes and food from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22 at the MAC.
Waffleopolis
Student Affairs invites students to a longtime welcome week tradition of a fun night of music and dancing while enjoying a waffle creation. Waffleopolis will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 23 at Brazos Park and the University Center mall.
Welcome Back Foam Mania
EXCEL is throwing their annual foam dance party from 8 to 11 p.m. Aug. 25 at Brazos Park. Here, students can socialize with friends, partake in giveaways and get drenched with foam.
Maverick Cookout & Activity Fair Day
Going from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30, the event will be held at Brazos Park, the UC mall and the Library mall. It’s a chance for student organizations, departments and community agencies to show off their services and involvement opportunities, allowing Mavericks to discover their interests and find a place at the university.
Super Service Saturday
Super Service Saturday will be held Sep. 9 and is an opportunity for students to participate in community service projects around UTA. The event will start in the Bluebonnet Ballroom, and students can head to the Palo Duro Lounge when they’re done for a free lunch.
@alexiadmnz
