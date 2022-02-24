What to know about upcoming primaries in Texas

Texas will hold its 2022 primary elections March 1. Here’s what people should know about the primaries compared to a general election.
There are two types of elections: general and primary, said Daniel Sledge, political science associate professor. Primary elections are for individual political parties to choose who their candidate will be for the general election.
The main difference between these elections is that in a primary, political party members are voting instead of the entire voting public, Sledge said.
Statewide elections have more voters, so candidates tend to move toward the political center to get a broader spectrum of votes. In a primary, incentives are often skewed left or right, he said.
“People need to have a strong voice in deciding who their candidate is gonna be,” Sledge said. “So [a] primary is a way of shifting power away from the political party apparatus and toward the voters of that political party.”
Texas requires a majority vote to proceed to the general election, so Republican and Democratic candidates will need to get more than 50% of the votes in the primary, he said.
The March election is a way for candidates to prove they can represent the people and get their votes, he said. The election reveals who can effectively fundraise, campaign and communicate.
A runoff election is held to determine a winner if the first election has no candidates that meet the required minimum of primary votes, according to Ballotpedia, a political website. Runoff elections can be held for both primary and general elections.
It’s important that college students vote because primaries determine who the candidate will be in the general election, Sledge said. If students don’t pay attention and participate in the election, their opinion won’t be heard.
“Other people’s voices are going to be amplified, and those people are going to make decisions that will impact the day-to-day lives of college students,” Sledge said.
