What to know about roadside assistance before heading on the road

Roadside assistance is an emergency service provided to motorists who experience an unexpected breakdown in their vehicle.
If a vehicle breaks down, it’s important to take certain actions and be aware of the situation, according to the American Automobile Association website. Roadside assistance covers any breakdowns or issues that one might experience on the road when traveling.
Budgeting for a roadside assistance plan in the summer is beneficial because summer road trips can be long and assistance would help one get back on the road when in an emergency, according to Best Roadside Assistance’s website.
“It encompasses more than just towing and mechanical breakdowns,” said Raj Mane, Allstate Roadside senior network manager.
Some services that roadside assistance offers include towing, fuel delivery, jumpstarting the battery, replacing flat tires and retrieving keys from inside a locked vehicle, according to various roadside assistance companies’ websites.
Information needed when calling for assistance
People should have information about themselves, their vehicle and their location when calling for assistance.
Other information needed include a mechanic’s contact information, details about the vehicular insurance and the model and car condition.
How to contact roadside assistance
An emergency roadside assistance number is printed in the back of your driver’s license, said Josue De La Cerda, Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer.
Roadside assistance is offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week and all year long, Cerda said.
Noting the vehicle’s location and knowing the nearest exit number, rest area and the general surroundings will help dispatch know where the exact location is, according to the American Automobile Association website.
Assess the problem
Make sure one is aware of how to respond to certain problems in the vehicle. Know how to respond to unusual noise, steering problems, flat tires and smoke coming from the hood.
Pull off the road
It’s important to exit on the far-right shoulder when driving on most roads. If driving on the interstate or multiple-lane highways, pull off to the left shoulder.
Alert other drivers
Make the vehicle obvious to other drivers by turning on the emergency flash.
Communicate your situation
Once in a safe location, notify others of the current situation. Make note of the surroundings so indivuduals have an idea of where they are located.
Call roadside assistance from inside the vehicle. If outside the car, call at a safe distance from both traffic and the vehicle.
Remain in the vehicle
Stay in the vehicle until a roadside service provider arrives if possible. If exiting the vehicle, then do so safely by avoiding the roadways. If staying in the vehicle, then make sure the windows are up and all car doors are locked.
When help arrives
Make sure to stay calm and cooperative, verify the name of the service garage or provider and don’t attempt to help the service representative unless they ask.
It’s one’s responsibility to understand what their emergency roadside service or insurance policy coverage is.
Choosing a roadside assistance plan
“You want to get a company that can get you off the side of the road before you become a danger to yourself in the roadway or come into any sort of health issues,” Mane said.
Shop around to see what company has a plan that works best for you, he said. People should see if their insurance plan includes roadside assistance.
“Always know how far your travels take you and get a plan that matches [you] or exceeds your needs,” Mane said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.