What to know about Biden's new student loan relief program

Last week, President Joe Biden unveiled details for a new, cheaper student loan relief program — a follow-up attempt to his sweeping loan forgiveness program that the Supreme Court struck down in June.
While loan forgiveness seems to be off the table for millions of borrowers, Biden introduced several initiatives aiming to ease the process of repaying student debt, including a new repayment plan that significantly lowers monthly payments.
The announcement has come as loan repayments loom on the horizon for debtors across the country. Mandatory payments to plans have been on pause for over three years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that freeze will expire Oct. 1.
To help with plans resuming, the Department of Education will institute a 12-month “on-ramp” to repayment. Until September 30, 2024, financially vulnerable borrowers who miss monthly payments will not be considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default or referred to debt collection agencies.
Biden’s new repayment plan
The administration’s new income-driven repayment plan will halve undergraduate-loan borrowers’ monthly payments from 10% to 5% of their discretionary income. Dubbed the Saving on a Valuable Education plan, it allows borrowers to forgo a monthly payment if they earn under 225% of the federal poverty level — the annual equivalent of about $32,800 per year for individuals.
Additionally, the plan forgives loan balances of less than $12,000 after 10 years of payments instead of 20. It will also not charge borrowers with unpaid monthly interest, so no borrower’s loan balance will grow if they make their monthly payments.
All student borrowers in repayment will be eligible to enroll in the SAVE plan later this summer before any monthly payments are due. Borrowers who sign up or who are already signed up for the current Revised Pay as You Earn plan will be automatically enrolled in SAVE once it’s implemented.
Repayment plans resuming in October will be a “shock for some,” said Karen Krause, executive director of financial aid, scholarships and veteran’s benefits processing at UTA. Hopefully, the new program comes as a relief.
“It's all a move in the right direction — anything we can do to help students and help them get their loan under control and get the payments to be a level that they can be comfortable with,” Krause said.
Student loan forgiveness update
Biden’s previous, failed attempt at student loan forgiveness aimed to clear an estimated $430 billion of debt owed by millions of borrowers, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The program was announced in August 2022 and immediately met a slew of lawsuits nationally. It ultimately went to the Supreme Court, which ruled 6-3 that federal law did not authorize the relief.
The Supreme Court ruled against the Biden administration’s $430 billion student debt relief plan Friday. Debt payments will resume in October.— The Shorthorn (@utashorthorn) June 30, 2023
“It would have been life-changing for millions of Americans and their families,” Biden said in a statement responding to the ruling hours before he announced the SAVE program.
Also in his response to the ruling, Biden announced that his administration will clear $39 billion of debt held by over 800,000 borrowers who have been repaying their loans for over 20 years. The action is based on an adjustment the president made in April 2022 to certain loan repayment plans.
These adjustments addressed “historical failures” that led to some months and payments not being credited in income-based repayment plans, according to the Department of Education. In these instances, some borrowers were still paying loans that should’ve been eligible for forgiveness under the 1965 Higher Education Act and DoE regulations, which forgive debt after 240 or 300 monthly payments, equal to 20 or 25 years on an IDR plan or the standard repayment plan.
On Tuesday, the DoE will host a virtual public hearing to discuss an agenda for a “negotiated-rulemaking” process, which was initiated after the Supreme Court ruling. The process aims to explore alternative paths to debt relief using the Secretary of Education’s authority under the Higher Education Act. Information about the hearing can be found on the DoE’s website.
At UTA, about 53% of students take out federal loans annually to pay for school, according to data obtained by The Shorthorn. Loan-holding graduates from the 2022-2023 academic year left the university with an average of $20,782. This closely mirrors national trends for 2022 bachelor-educated borrowers, 51% of whom graduate with an average of $21,400, according to data from the College Board.
For students and graduates preparing to start paying their student loans this fall, Krause said she recommends they identify their loan servicer, which is assigned by the DoE and can be found on their studentaid.gov accounts. They should then keep the servicer up to date on their personal information.
“We've known that this repayment pause would end at some point,” she said. “And, we're there.”
