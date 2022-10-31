What to expect from this year's Homecoming festivities

Homecoming is a UTA traditional week full of celebrations and events from Nov. 7 through 13.
The Homecoming events will include the parade and street festival, the Bash, 5K Walk, Run and Roll, Maverick Chili Cook-Off and more. The events lead up to the coronation of the Homecoming king and queen at the end of the men's basketball game Nov. 12 in College Park Center.
Student Activities director PK Kelly said he’s most looking forward to the street festival and the Homecoming chili cook-off in the upcoming Homecoming events.
“I hope [students] feel a sense of happiness and pride with the university, and I hope they enjoy themselves,” Kelly said. “You guys are working so hard, and you're studying, and you've gone through midterms, and finals are around the corner… This is just a great time to enjoy yourself.”
The Homecoming basketball games will begin with UTA women's basketball vs Texas Southern University at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 in the College Park Center.
Alumni, students, staff and faculty are all invited to participate in UTA’s Homecoming activities. More information can be found on the Homecoming website.

Student Activities director PK Kelly said he's most looking forward to the street festival and the Homecoming chili cook-off in the upcoming Homecoming events.

The Homecoming basketball games will begin with UTA women's basketball vs Texas Southern University on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in College Park Center.
Alumni, students, staff and faculty are all invited to participate in UTA's Homecoming activities. More information can be found on the Homecoming website.

