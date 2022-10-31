 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What to expect from this year's Homecoming festivities

What to expect from Homecoming festivities

The UTA dance team performs as confetti falls down during the Homecoming Street Festival on Nov. 13, 2021, outside of College Park Center. 

 File photo / Nicholas Badeaux

Homecoming is a UTA traditional week full of celebrations and events from Nov. 7 through 13.

The Homecoming events will include the parade and street festival, the Bash, 5K Walk, Run and Roll, Maverick Chili Cook-Off and more. The events lead up to the coronation of the Homecoming king and queen at the end of the men's basketball game Nov. 12 in College Park Center.

Student Activities director PK Kelly said he’s most looking forward to the street festival and the Homecoming chili cook-off in the upcoming Homecoming events.

“I hope [students] feel a sense of happiness and pride with the university, and I hope they enjoy themselves,” Kelly said. “You guys are working so hard, and you're studying, and you've gone through midterms, and finals are around the corner… This is just a great time to enjoy yourself.”

The Homecoming basketball games will begin with UTA women's basketball vs Texas Southern University at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 in the College Park Center.

Alumni, students, staff and faculty are all invited to participate in UTA’s Homecoming activities. More information can be found on the Homecoming website.

@AshleyHUTA

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Homecoming is a UTA traditional week full of celebrations and events from Nov. 7 through 13. (CQD:https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/student-activities/programs/homecoming TC)

The Homecoming events will include the parade and street festival, the Bash, 5K Walk, Run and Roll, Maverick Chili Cook-Off and more. The events lead up to the coronation of the Homecoming king and queen at the end of the men's basketball game Nov. 12 in College Park Center.
(CQD:https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/homecoming TC) (PK .35, 4.49 TC)

Student Activities director PK Kelly said he’s most looking forward to the street festival and the Homecoming chili cook-off in the upcoming Homecoming events. (CQD: PK 6.38 TC)(CQD: https://cdn.web.uta.edu/-/media/project/website/student-life/student-affairs/involvement-and-engagement/pdfs/ie-org-chart-2021.ashx?revision=b985f1ff-3a84-4ddb-9c5c-6ef89897137f TC)

“I hope [students] feel a sense of happiness and pride with the university, and I hope they enjoy themselves,” Kelly said. “You guys are working so hard, and you're studying, and you've gone through midterms, and finals are around the corner…This is just a great time to enjoy yourself.”
(CQD: PK 7.47 TC)

The Homecoming basketball games will begin with UTA women's basketball vs Texas Southern University on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in College Park Center. (CQD:https://utatickets.com/ TC)

Alumni, students, staff and faculty are all invited to participate in UTA’s Homecoming activities. More information can be found on the Homecoming website. (CQD: PK .36 TC)
(CQD:https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/homecoming TC )

@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Homecoming is a UTA traditional week full of celebrations and events from Nov. 7 through 13. (CQD:https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/student-activities/programs/homecoming TC) 

 

The Homecoming events will include the parade and street festival, the Bash, 5K Walk, Run and Roll, Maverick Chili Cook-Off and more. The events lead up to the coronation of the Homecoming king and queen at the end of the men's basketball game Nov. 12 in College Park Center.   

(CQD:https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/homecoming TC) (PK .35, 4.49 TC)

 

Student Activities director PK Kelly said he’s most looking forward to the street festival and the Homecoming chili cook-off in the upcoming Homecoming events. (CQD: PK 6.38 TC)(CQD: https://cdn.web.uta.edu/-/media/project/website/student-life/student-affairs/involvement-and-engagement/pdfs/ie-org-chart-2021.ashx?revision=b985f1ff-3a84-4ddb-9c5c-6ef89897137f  TC)

 

I hope [students] feel a sense of happiness and pride with the university, and I hope they enjoy themselves,” Kelly said. “You guys are working so hard, and you're studying, and you've gone through midterms, and finals are around the corner…This is just a great time to enjoy yourself.” 

(CQD: PK 7.47 TC) 

 

The Homecoming basketball games will begin with UTA women's basketball vs Texas Southern University on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in College Park Center. (CQD:https://utatickets.com/ TC) 

 

Alumni, students, staff and faculty are all invited to participate in UTA’s Homecoming activities. More information can be found on the Homecoming website.(CQD: PK .36 TC)

(CQD:https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/homecoming TC  )

 

@AshleyHUTA

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Homecoming is a UTA traditional week full of celebrations and events from Nov. 7 through 13. (CQD:https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/student-activities/programs/homecoming TC) 

 

The Homecoming events will include the parade and street festival, the Bash, 5K Walk, Run and Roll, Maverick Chili Cook-Off and more. The events lead up to the coronation of the Homecoming king and queen at the end of the men's basketball game Nov. 12 in College Park Center.   

(CQD:https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/homecoming TC) (PK .35, 4.49 TC)

 

Student Activities director PK Kelly said he’s most looking forward to the street festival and the Homecoming chili cook-off in the upcoming Homecoming events. (CQD: PK 6.38 TC)(CQD: https://cdn.web.uta.edu/-/media/project/website/student-life/student-affairs/involvement-and-engagement/pdfs/ie-org-chart-2021.ashx?revision=b985f1ff-3a84-4ddb-9c5c-6ef89897137f  TC)

 

I hope [students] feel a sense of happiness and pride with the university, and I hope they enjoy themselves,” Kelly said. “You guys are working so hard, and you're studying, and you've gone through midterms, and finals are around the corner…This is just a great time to enjoy yourself.” 

(CQD: PK 7.47 TC) 

 

The Homecoming basketball games will begin with UTA women's basketball vs Texas Southern University on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in College Park Center. (CQD:https://utatickets.com/ TC) 

 

Alumni, students, staff and faculty are all invited to participate in UTA’s Homecoming activities. More information can be found on the Homecoming website.(CQD: PK .36 TC)

(CQD:https://www.uta.edu/student-affairs/homecoming TC  )

 

@AshleyHUTA

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

 
 
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments