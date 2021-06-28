What to expect for the return of Arlington’s Fourth of July celebrations

The City of Arlington and the Arlington 4th of July Association are holding celebrations for Independence Day on Saturday and July 5 respectively.
Here are some events lined up for these days.
The City of Arlington fireworks show will take place Saturday at 9:30 p.m. in the skies over Globe Life Field and the surrounding Entertainment District. The Arlington 4th of July Association will carry out a two-mile Independence Day Parade through parts of Arlington on July 5 at 9 a.m.
These parking lots will open to the public at 8 p.m. for the fireworks show, according to the city’s website:
- Texas Rangers Lots M, N, F, B, C, T and W
- AT&T Stadium Lot 4
- Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center parking lot
The parade will feature performances by Arlington Independent School District bands and drill teams. There is expected to be about 130 entries at the parade. The parade starts at UTA’s South 49 lot on West Mitchell Street and makes its way to the Levitt Pavilion and then down Center Street before coming back to the South 49 lot through Doug Russell Road, ending between 10:30 and 11 a.m.
“I found that I loved it, and the reason I love it is not just because we're celebrating America's Independence Day, it's because Arlington loves this parade,” said William Busby, communications coordinator for Arlington’s Independence Day Parade. “You have generations that come and sit in the same spot year after year to see the parade. I mean, it is the most community driven thing that there is in Arlington.”
Jeannie and Will Deakyne will have a float like they did in July 2001 when they were first married to celebrate the return of the parade and mark their 20th wedding anniversary.
The City of Arlington works with the parade organizers each year to help with the parade permitting process, ensuring appropriate street closures and other measures are put in place to allow the parade to run smoothly, said Susan Schrock, communication coordinator for the City of Arlington.
The parade got canceled last year just two weeks before the actual date because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the county. People were encouraged to watch footage of parades from past years instead.
This year, the parade will allow attendees to decide what health practices to follow. But the parade association encourages people to stay home if they are not feeling well. Spectators can view health and safety guidelines on their website.
“The July 4th parade is one of the best events of the year in Arlington,” said Jay Warren, communication and legislative affairs director for the City of Arlington, in an email. “We missed having it last year due to the pandemic and are so excited it is returning this year.”
The parade is put on by a dedicated board of volunteers who plan for it year-round and collect sponsorships.
“They're the most passionate people because they see the joy and the excitement on the faces of the people every July 4 morning as we go through downtown with the parade, and it's the most patriotic feeling that you can get,” Busby said.
The parade has changed since its inception in 1965. Technology has advanced from a couple of channels on local news to being able to broadcast the parade live on YouTube and having the city play the recording back on cable.
“The one thing about the parade that still remains the same is the fact that it brings the community together unlike anything else can,” Busby said.
