What people can do to minimize exposure to COVID-19

After two and a half years battling COVID-19, the U.S. is facing another coronavirus surge due to BA.5, the virus’s most transmissible subvariant to date. Even President Joe Biden, who managed to avoid the virus, tested positive twice in the past few weeks.
So, what can people do to lower their exposure to the virus while continuing their daily life?
Get vaccinated and boosted, if possible
While over 67% of Americans have been fully vaccinated — the term to describe the first two vaccine doses — only 48% have taken their first booster shot. Less than a third of adults eligible for the second booster dose have received it.
The Biden administration is expecting to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign in September with updated formulations to perform better against the BA.5 subvariant, according to The New York Times. The new formula is one of the reasons federal officials have yet to expand the second booster eligibility over the summer.
Students can get free vaccinations through appointments with Health Services. Employees and students can also receive the vaccines at any Texas Health Resources pop-up clinics, which are open to the public but prioritize the UTA community.
Mask up
High-quality masks are recommended when indoors. An N95 mask must prevent at least 95% of particles from penetrating through. The CDC has a guide for detecting fake N95s.
Free face masks are available to UTA departments through the Office of Environmental Health & Safety. They can also be found in the Central Library and at the Information Desk in the University Center and the Commons.
Rapid tests
People should test before and three to five days after large social gatherings to ensure they’re not positive for COVID-19. However, individuals’ tests may come back negative if they are symptomatic.
Every U.S. household is eligible to sign up for four free at-home COVID-19 tests. The UT Select and UT Connect prescription drug programs will cover its members with at-home COVID‑19 test kits and antiviral medications. However, at-home tests may not fit UTA’s viral COVID-19 test criteria.
Review UTA’s protocols
Individuals must submit the personal diagnosis form and follow the university self-isolation protocol if they test positive for COVID-19. They should also report, practice self-monitoring and follow UTA’s protocols if they have been in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.
