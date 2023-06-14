Westlake Ace Hardware fan drive helps Texans stay cool

With three-digit temperatures on the horizon, most Texans know summer without air conditioning can be unbearable. To provide cooling units to those who can’t afford it, Westlake Ace Hardware is teaming up with the Salvation Army for the 11th annual fan drive.
This year’s fan drive has run since May 30, and people have until Sunday to donate at Westlake Ace Hardware locations. Last year, eight locations across the Metroplex raised $8,200 for fan donations, contributing to the $100,000 raised nationwide. This led to the Metroplex receiving 992 fans, said Jose Valdez, Westlake Ace Hardware general manager.
Major Paul McFarland, North Texas Area Commander of the Salvation Army, said the effect that a box fan can have on someone’s home is amazing. Box fans provide circulation and drop the humidity of a home to support an overworked air conditioning unit.
For McFarland, preventing heatstroke is personal, he said. Forty years ago, his family member had a heatstroke after choosing to keep their window unit off in order to save money. Now, the tragedy motivates McFarland to oversee heat relief programs across North Texas.
Using donations from the fan drive, the Salvation Army distributes fans to those in need at distribution centers and cooling stations across the Metroplex.
Valdez said community is “extremely important” to the hardware company and the fan drive, as all donations stay local. This year, the drive’s target is to donate over 1,000 fans.
Giving to the drive is as easy as rounding up at check out, and people can find the nearest participating store on the company’s website.
“Some people just say ‘you know what, here’s $10,’ or ‘let me buy a fan for the fan drive,’” Valdez said.
People needing a box fan are asked to reach out to the Salvation Army, and anyone looking to provide support or assistance to any programs can visit the organization online.
