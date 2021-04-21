Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of all charges relating to the May 2020 death of George Floyd on Tuesday.
The jury announced their decision after a three-week trial and about 10 hours of deliberation.
Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after he pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds on May 25. The most serious offense that Chauvin was on trial for, second-degree murder, means he could face up to 40 years in prison. This also required the heaviest burden of proof for the prosecution.
Floyd’s death set off global protests and nationwide discussions of systemic racism and police brutality that have touched politics, academia, entertainment and much more. People in Minneapolis and across the nation anticipated the results of the trial.
Engineering physics junior Mateen Akewusola thought Chauvin was going to be acquitted. He thought history would repeat itself just as it had with other high profile cases like the Rodney King trial in the 1990s.
He thinks the guilty verdict will set an example and show other police officers that they are not immune to prosecution.
“For a long time, [police] have been getting away with the stuff they do,” he said. ”But finally they [found] one guilty — on all three counts, not just one or two.”
Communication studies senior Samuel Morrall said he had been following Chauvin’s trial closely through social media and the news.
During the trial, he felt the same as he had during the Trayvon Martin case: discouraged and hopeless.
“I would be lying if I said that I believed in the criminal justice system,” he said. “I know what it’s been built on and the history behind it, and I just didn’t have any faith.”
Prosecutors of the trial claimed that Floyd died from asphyxiation, while Chauvin’s lawyers claimed that Floyd’s death resulted from drug use and heart conditions.
Of the fourteen members of the jury — two who are alternates — nine identify as white, four as Black, and two as mixed race.
Nursing freshman Brianna Potts said she was shocked when the jury found Chauvin guilty.
“I did not expect the jury to actually do the right thing,” she said. “I really thought he was going to get away with it.”
Morrall said it felt like a weight lifted off his shoulders when he heard that Chauvin was convicted of all charges, and he hopes the guilty verdict can be a turning point.
“It feels really good to know that at least they got this one right,” he said.
Floyd’s death and the resulting protests last summer were the catalyst for the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, interim President Teik Lim stated in an email to the UTA community.
“I view today’s decision as but one step in our nation’s reckoning with the racism and discrimination that is embedded in many of our systems and institutions,” he said.
Aerospace engineering freshman Sravya Nadella hopes that going forward, people of color will be treated more fairly in the justice system and that more police officers will be held accountable for incidents of brutality.
She said the verdict is a step forward, but it also feels late. The trial’s verdict was announced nearly a year after Floyd’s murder.
“I don’t think his justice could ever be served,” she said.
People shouldn’t have to die to get justice, Morrall said.
“If the people who are owed justice can’t even stay alive, then it’s not really much of justice at all,” he said.
Potts said she doesn’t want this verdict to be celebrated if there is a lack of progress and more people continue to die at the hands of police.
“We're still not done fighting, and I really want to emphasize that,” she said. “This fight is not over just because we managed to get [Chauvin] in jail.”
Chauvin will be sentenced in the coming weeks.
Morrall said the lesson he wants people to take away from Chauvin’s trial is that the violence Floyd endured at the hands of police is a reality for other Black people and minorities in the U.S.
“Racism is taught,” he said. “It’s something that is passed down through generation to generation, and until we better educate and eradicate it and we start acknowledging America’s history, then we’re never gonna move on.”
