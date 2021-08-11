As life returns to normalcy and people return to campus, I’d like to welcome you to UTA — whether new or returning.
The last year and a half has seen a lot of changes, but one lesson I’ve learned is that the people you stand behind will support you.
At UTA, you’ll find the people that are your home — your community — through a class, orientation or a student organization.
Some students may be local residents, others may be from within the state, out of state or overseas. Regardless of where you’re from, UTA will become your home.
For me, The Shorthorn became my home. I found my people and a home in the basement of the University Center. Three years later, I’m still here.
College is a time to build relationships with others and discover who you are. So try new things, meet new people and ultimately, have fun.
It’s important to come to college with an open mind because you won’t know what it brings you unless you try new things.
With this Student Resource Guide, I hope you realize that UTA has quite a few things to offer its students. Ultimately, it’s up to you to take advantage of these pages. From facilities on campus to tutoring sessions, UTA has a place for everyone. You’re not alone here even if it may feel that way sometimes.
Put yourself out there, be safe, wear a mask if it makes you comfortable and be yourself.
Good luck to you all in the new semester!
