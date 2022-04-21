Weekend curfew issued for minors at The Parks Mall at Arlington

The Parks Mall at Arlington will enforce a curfew requiring anyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult.
The curfew will be in effect after 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday starting Friday, April 22, according to a Parks Mall press release.
The rule is part of the Parental Guidance Required program, which requires teenagers to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21.
One adult may accompany up to four youths. However, there is no limit to the number of kids under the age of 10.
Public safety officers will enforce the rule during Parental Guidance Required hours by checking the IDs of visitors appearing under 18 years old at the mall’s entrances. The mall will provide optional wristbands to those who provide valid identification.
The mall’s decision to implement the curfew came after a fight broke out in the mall between a large group of teenagers April 16.
The fight resulted in Arlington Police arresting and charging seven juveniles with fighting in public, said Tim Ciesco, Arlington Police Department media relations coordinator.
"The Arlington Police Department has long had a strong working relationship with The Parks Mall,” Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said in the mall’s press release. “We fully support their decision to initiate the Parental Guidance Required Program, which aligns with our mutual goal to collaboratively and proactively ensure the mall remains a safe and welcoming place for all visitors."
Ciesco said Arlington Police officers will not be the ones checking IDs at the mall. The checks will be done by mall staff.
Staff will accept any valid identification for proof of age, including a state issued driver's license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card or a passport. The identification must be tamperproof and include a photograph and date of birth.
The mall will announce the curfew beginning at 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays to give unsupervised minors time to finish their shopping before the curfew program begins.
“We want to reiterate that all are welcome at the Parks Mall at Arlington at any time,” stated Lorie Lisius, The Parks Mall senior general manager in the release. “We simply require that during certain weekend hours, families shop together and guests under 18 are accompanied by an adult.”
