Cold front will cool off temperatures for the Metroplex this week

The Metroplex can expect a steady warm pattern throughout the week.

Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist, said to expect a cold front this weekend, which will drop temperatures.

The Metroplex will be in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday, with morning temperatures in the 60s, she said. After that, the area can expect temperatures to warm up to the 90s mid to late next week.

Sellers suggests grabbing a sweater in the mornings when it’s chilly, otherwise, the temperature will be pretty comfortable the rest of the day.

@joangtz_

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments