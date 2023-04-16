Warmer weather with spring showers ahead in the Metroplex

Starting Monday morning, temperatures in the Metroplex will be warm, sitting around the upper 70s and mid 80s, but will drop Tuesday through Thursday.
There will be about a 20% chance of rain from Tuesday to Friday, said Bianca Garcia, National Weather Service meteorologist. By Thursday, it will be back to warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and Saturday, the weather will be dry and back to the 70s.
Garcia recommends that residents check the forecast each day. She said the weather can always change, especially by the end of next week, so it’s important to stay updated.
