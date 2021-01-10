Warmer weather expected in the Metroplex after first snow of the year

After trace amounts of snow on Sunday, the Metroplex can expect steadily rising daytime temperatures throughout the week followed by a cool down near the weekend.
A winter weather advisory issued 6 a.m. Sunday will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday following the first snowfall the Metroplex has seen since Jan. 2019. The advisory warns against slippy road conditions.
The snow is really starting to pick up in south Fort Worth now. @UTAShorthorn pic.twitter.com/3wZbK5yrGu— Elias Valverde (@elias_valverde) January 10, 2021
After Monday, temperatures will continue to rise.
“In general, pleasant afternoons once we get to midweek and towards the end of the week, but still chilly mornings,” said Lamont Bain, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Temperatures should start around the high 40s early in the week, followed by a warming trend up to the mid 60s by Thursday. Bain said there is a possibility of a cool down for Friday and Saturday, with temperatures dipping back to the upper 50s.
Unfortunately for those hopeful for more snow this week, Bain said the cool weather should not come with a chance of precipitation.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.