Warmer weather expected in the Metroplex after first snow of the year

Snow covers the ground at C.P. Hadley Park on Jan. 10 in Fort Worth. Temperatures are expected to bounce back in to the 60s later in the week. 

 Photo by Elias Valverde II

After trace amounts of snow on Sunday, the Metroplex can expect steadily rising daytime temperatures throughout the week followed by a cool down near the weekend.

A winter weather advisory issued 6 a.m. Sunday will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday following the first snowfall the Metroplex has seen since Jan. 2019. The advisory warns against slippy road conditions.

After Monday, temperatures will continue to rise. 

“In general, pleasant afternoons once we get to midweek and towards the end of the week, but still chilly mornings,” said Lamont Bain, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Temperatures should start around the high 40s early in the week, followed by a warming trend up to the mid 60s by Thursday. Bain said there is a possibility of a cool down for Friday and Saturday, with temperatures dipping back to the upper 50s.

Unfortunately for those hopeful for more snow this week, Bain said the cool weather should not come with a chance of precipitation.

