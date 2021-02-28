A fairly quiet and warmer week is expected for the Metroplex, with some scattered storms early on.
Sunday saw a cold front moving through the area, but it passed through by Sunday afternoon, said Jason Dunn, National Weather Service meteorologist.
There are low chances of rain expected Monday, and then things should dry out for the early part of the week.
It will be a little cooler Monday, with highs in the 50s, and those temperatures will continue into Tuesday.
“We’ll warm up by the middle and later part of the week into the 70s,” Dunn said.
Dunn recommends wearing a jacket Monday and Tuesday and advises motorists to use typical caution when driving in the rain.
