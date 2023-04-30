Warmer weather and low rain chances predicted this week

As classes end, students can expect warmer temperatures in the middle of the week with some rain chances Thursday and Friday.
A weak front could give some easterly wind and knock a few degrees off Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist. It will warm up over the week, with Friday’s highs in the low 90s.
This year’s summer season has a high probability of above normal temperatures and below to above normal precipitation, Prater said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.