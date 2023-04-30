 Skip to main content
Warmer weather and low rain chances predicted this week

As classes end, students can expect warmer temperatures in the middle of the week with some rain chances Thursday and Friday.

A weak front could give some easterly wind and knock a few degrees off Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s, said Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist. It will warm up over the week, with Friday’s highs in the low 90s.

This year’s summer season has a high probability of above normal temperatures and below to above normal precipitation, Prater said.

