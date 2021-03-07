Spring break is just around the corner, and Metroplex residents can look forward to warm and breezy weather in the coming week to get into the early spring mood.
High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s, and winds will be in the 20-30 miles per hour range Monday through Friday, said Matt Stalley, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Compared to last week, this week’s temperatures will be higher than normal for this time of year.
“We typically see highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s,” Stalley said. “These are all about 10 to even 15 degrees above normal.”
Stalley recommends wearing a light jacket in the morning but said that the weather will be nice in the afternoons.
There are also chances of spring showers and storms starting Friday and heading into the next weekend, he said.
