This week should have much warmer temperatures than last week, with highs in the 80s, said Jason Godwin, National Weather Service meteorologist.
For the most part, the week will consist of sunny weather with a slight chance of rain Monday morning, Godwin said. The next chance for rain will come Friday with a 20% chance of showers.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures near 87. Friday will be a bit more cloudy, but the high will still be in the low 80s.
“We’ll see a little bit of a cool down, looks like, for next weekend, but highs probably still up in the 70s,” Godwin said.
@LucasCain5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.