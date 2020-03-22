weather

This week should have much warmer temperatures than last week, with highs in the 80s, said Jason Godwin, National Weather Service meteorologist.

For the most part, the week will consist of sunny weather with a slight chance of rain Monday morning, Godwin said. The next chance for rain will come Friday with a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures near 87. Friday will be a bit more cloudy, but the high will still be in the low 80s.

“We’ll see a little bit of a cool down, looks like, for next weekend, but highs probably still up in the 70s,” Godwin said.

@LucasCain5

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments