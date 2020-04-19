This week will have mostly dry days with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s, said Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Most days this week will be dry and sunny, except Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a low chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and a high chance on Wednesday, Barnes said.
Sunny skies will return on Thursday and Friday with a small chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, she said.
A cold front Friday evening will cool temperatures back down for the weekend, Barnes said.
Weekly outlook
Monday: Partly sunny during the day with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 58.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 81 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 63 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 78 and a 70% chance of precipitation during the day. Mostly clear at night with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 60.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 79 during the day. Mostly clear at night with a low around 60.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 84 during the day. Mostly clear at night with a low around 61 and a 20% chance of showers. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 76 during the day.
@LucasCain5
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.