This week will have mostly dry days with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s, said Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Most days this week will be dry and sunny, except Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a low chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and a high chance on Wednesday, Barnes said.

Sunny skies will return on Thursday and Friday with a small chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, she said.

A cold front Friday evening will cool temperatures back down for the weekend, Barnes said.

