The Metroplex can expect sunny, dry weather and temperatures in the 70s this week.
“We’re going to continue with the dry weather pretty much throughout the entire region,” said Patricia Sanchez, National Weather Service meteorologist.
The sunny skies come as a reprieve from the rainy and frigid conditions of the previous week. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up throughout the week, Sanchez said.
“Definitely a break from the clouds and cold,” she said. “We’ll have to see when’s that next change, but at least for this week it looks pretty good.”
