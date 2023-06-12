Warm week with possible severe weather washes over the Metroplex

The Metroplex can expect a threat of severe weather Monday and Tuesday, but as the week progresses, it will dry up with warm weather anticipated for the weekend.
For severe weather, Bianca Garcia, National Weather Service meteorologist, recommends taking shelter and avoiding the outdoors to minimize damages. Garcia said people should have some way to receive weather alerts to stay up-to-date.
She said if a person is stuck outdoors, they shouldn’t try to take cover under a tree because lightning could potentially strike it.
Monday and Tuesday have a 20% to 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. After the rain clears up on Wednesday, temperatures will hover around the 90s. Heading into Friday and the weekend, it’s forecasted to rise to the 100s.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.