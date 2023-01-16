 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm weather to welcome Mavericks into spring semester

  • 0
Warm weather to welcome Mavericks into spring semester

Arlington can expect warm and dry conditions to open up the spring semester, with chances of rain later in the week.

Temperatures will push to the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is 20 to 25 degrees higher than normal for this time of year, said Miles Langfeld, National Weather Service meteorologist,

A cold front is expected on Wednesday, which will increase rain chances, he said.

Langfeld added the cold will bleed into the weekend and early next week, with higher rain chances on Saturday.

@salabit_sam

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments