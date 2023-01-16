Warm weather to welcome Mavericks into spring semester

Arlington can expect warm and dry conditions to open up the spring semester, with chances of rain later in the week.
Temperatures will push to the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is 20 to 25 degrees higher than normal for this time of year, said Miles Langfeld, National Weather Service meteorologist,
A cold front is expected on Wednesday, which will increase rain chances, he said.
Langfeld added the cold will bleed into the weekend and early next week, with higher rain chances on Saturday.
@salabit_sam
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.