Warm weather, thunderstorms anticipated this week

The beginning of the week brings chances of afternoon showers and storms, with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s forecasted for Monday through Wednesday.
Hunter Reeves, National Weather Service meteorologist, said this is typical summertime weather. By Friday, the weather will begin warming up, sitting around the low 90s.
As the days get longer, Reeves recommends people wear sunscreen if they’re participating in outdoor activities. He also said people should stay hydrated.
“Take a dip in the pool,” he said. “Water temperature should be warming up a little bit here.”
@jrbalvino
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
