Warm weather expected in the Metroplex before midweek cold front

The Metroplex can expect temperatures to warm up until a cold front hits midweek.
The weather will be uneventful this week, said Madison Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“We’ll have a little bit of a cool down midweek, but no, we’re not expecting anything major for Sunday through Friday,” Gordon said.
Arlington residents can expect temperatures in the low 60s Monday with a rise into the 70s Tuesday.
A cold front will move through the area Wednesday with wind gusts of up to 25 mph expected midweek.
Clear skies and no precipitation are predicted for the week. The weekend will start with highs in the 40s and lows below freezing.
