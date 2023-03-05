 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm temperatures turning into rain and thunderstorms expected for this week

Warm temperatures turning into rain and thunderstorms expected for this week

The Metroplex’s weather will start off with warm temperatures and chances of storms mid week.

The Metroplex will be warm on Monday morning, hitting the low 80s, said Madi Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist. Around Tuesday night, chances of storms will begin to creep in, accompanied by periodic rain and possible minor flooding throughout the week.

Rainfall totals should be roughly an inch or less throughout the week, Gordon said.

@PMalkomes

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

Load comments