Warm temperatures turning into rain and thunderstorms expected for this week

The Metroplex’s weather will start off with warm temperatures and chances of storms mid week.
The Metroplex will be warm on Monday morning, hitting the low 80s, said Madi Gordon, National Weather Service meteorologist. Around Tuesday night, chances of storms will begin to creep in, accompanied by periodic rain and possible minor flooding throughout the week.
Rainfall totals should be roughly an inch or less throughout the week, Gordon said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.