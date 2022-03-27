Warm temperatures to start week, chance of storms Tuesday

Arlington can expect hot, dry temperatures to start the week with chances for severe storms starting Tuesday night before returning to clear skies by the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, said David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist.  

“With it warm, with it a little bit breezy and really dry, there’s a threat for wildfires,” Bonnette said. “So if you are doing any kind of burning, I would try to avoid it in the next couple days.”  

A cold front will move through Tuesday night, bringing a chance of severe storms through Wednesday morning, he said.  

The main threats are damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado, Bonnette said.  

But clear skies and weather with temperatures in the high 70s will close out the week, he said.

