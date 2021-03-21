weather (copy)
This week is expected to bring warmer temperatures and chances of thunderstorms to the Metroplex.

Jason Godwin, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said there will be rain and shower chances on Monday that increase as the day goes on.

“A few of those storms could be severe,” Godwin said. “Small hail and gusty winds would probably be the main concerns with those.”

After Monday, there should be a break in the rain and a return to higher temperatures. Tuesday is expected to have sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

Rain chances return Wednesday and continue into the evening, but no severe weather is expected. By the end of the week, temperatures should warm back up into the upper 70s with sunny skies.

Godwin advises residents to become more weather aware as spring moves in.

“We are getting into the heart of severe weather season,” he said.

