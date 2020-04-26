The only rain chances this week come Tuesday, leaving the rest of the week warm and dry, said Matt Stalley, National Weather Service meteorologist.
After Tuesday, the weather will be clear and sunny with high temperatures up to the mid-80s, Stalley said.
The Metroplex should see temperatures start to rise up to the mid-90s by the weekend, he said.
The highs will go up to the low 90s starting Friday with temperatures in the mid-90s going into the weekend. Stalley said despite the occasional cold front, people should expect to see warmer temperatures as summer nears.
