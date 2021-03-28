weather (copy)
File illustration by Vivian Santillan

The Metroplex is expected to remain fairly dry and warm early this week, but a midweek cold front and light rain are possible.

Temperatures will start the week in the mid-70s and reach the upper 70s by Tuesday. The area will remain fairly dry until Tuesday afternoon.

Allison Prater, National Weather Service meteorologist, explained that the cold front will move in mid-week.

“That will drop us back into the mid-60s,” Prater said.

Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning could see isolated to scattered chances of rain with possible isolated storms.

“Severe weather doesn’t look likely at this point in time,” Prater said. “It’s a little bit too early to tell.”

Driving conditions are expected to be generally clear early in the week. The only real cloud cover expected would be during the cold front, but conditions are expected to clear up again.

Prater recommends residents continue to check back on the National Weather Service website and keep in touch with the midweek weather.

