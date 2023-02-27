Walkable Arlington collects new information in UTA walk audit

Walkable Arlington held its UTA walk audit Saturday, collecting new information on the walkability of streets surrounding the university and how they connect to off-campus housing.
Walkable Arlington is a student-led grassroots organization, according to its website. Its goal is to increase walkability in the city, making it safer and more accessible for people not using vehicles. The walk audit is an event in which the organization gathers information about pedestrian safety and accessibility of popular streets, later presenting the research to Arlington’s City Council.
Anna Laura Harmjanz, city and regional planning graduate student, said the focus is on the campus due to upcoming changes to its master plan. The organization’s major concern is creating better connections between off-campus housing and the center of the campus.
“We have a lot of representatives that are involved here,” Harmjanz said. “We have library staff, we have Parking and Transportation Services on sustainability, a bunch of different people. These are all key stakeholders.”
After finishing the observations from the audit, the organization creates solutions to some of the issues. They determine whether things can be solved with a city request or if it will necessitate a new policy that requires a demand for change to occur, said Tony Pham, architecture junior and Walkable Arlington president.
The organization has received several recognitions, including Downtown Arlington’s 2022 Golden Lantern Award, given to exemplary non-profit organizations, public servants or residents. It also received a donation from BikeDFW.
Walkable Arlington became officially recognized as a UTA student organization in December, placing more focus on students and the university.
Pham said people tend to be happier when they are able to have a lot more connections with others, making having easily traversable cities important.
Pham lived in a walkable neighborhood in Vietnam and said when he moved here to the suburbs, there was a lot of social isolation because of the more car-dependent environment.
Daniel Yahalom, history and computer science junior at UT-Dallas, attended the walk audit, and said he believes that while Arlington has made progress, nearby cities such as Richardson still have superior walkability.
“I think Richardson’s not perfect, but overall they made a lot more progress on that front,” Yahalom said.
While their focus is the campus, Harmjanz said the organization’s work is a model for the rest of the city.
“Everybody deserves to have high quality sidewalks to be able to feel comfortable to walk or bike around their city or to get to their groceries or school or anything like that,” she said.
