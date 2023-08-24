 Skip to main content
Waffleopolis tops off first week of classes with a sweet treat

Anthropology senior Piper Burchell, right, adds whipped cream to their waffle during Waffleopolis on Aug. 23 at Brazos Park. Burchell creates the same waffle every year with strawberries, whipped cream, ice cream and sprinkles.

Students were welcomed back to campus with the sweet smell of Belgian waffles at the annual Waffleopolis event held Wednesday at Brazos Park and the University Center mall.

This sugar and fun-filled event was a part of Maverick Stampede, UTA’s three week-long welcome back program. According to previous Shorthorn reporting, Waffleopolis began 26 years ago when resident assistants from Brazos House made homemade waffles to greet the dorm’s incoming tenants.

People line up to get waffles, during Waffleopolis, on Aug. 23 at Brazos Park. Lines began forming 30 minutes before the event began.

Brazos House has since been known as Brazos Park after the dorm was torn down in 2018. Despite the demolition, the tradition of passing out waffles has stayed alive. Students enjoyed waffles with a variety of toppings like sprinkles, strawberries, ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate, and various syrups. Accompanied by a live DJ, peers danced the night away while taking breaks in the mist-fan filled cooling stations.

Students stack toppings onto their waffles during Waffleopolis on Aug. 23 at Brazos Park. The toppings include strawberry syrup, chocolate syrup, ice cream, whipped cream and sprinkles.

Graduate student Likidha Krishnamurdhy worked with Maverick Catering for the event. She said she looked forward to interacting with a lot of people by serving waffles. Despite the heat, she said she was still excited to be there.

“It is a little bit scary to work under this weather”, Krishnamurdhy said, “but it’s going to be so exciting to see a park filled with people.”

Strawberry syrup is drizzled over ice cream and waffles during Waffleopolis on Aug. 23 at Brazos Park. All food and refreshments were free.

According to previous Shorthorn reporting, nearly 3,500 to 4,000 students annually attend the waffle mania. Organizers had four stations set up for attendees to gather and get their waffles. Lines began forming around 7:30 p.m., with one stretched from the UC to Ransom Hall.

Interpersonal communications junior Calista Carbajal said Waffleopolis was the first UTA event she attended, and regardless of the weather, she was going to have a good time and meet new people.

“I really hope it lives up to the expectations, because I’ve heard a lot of the Maverick Stampede events are fun,” Carbajal said, “So I hope it’s going to be super fun.”

Freshman English major Sonny Wilburn said that while the line was long, her waffle with vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, and chocolate syrup was “absolutely” worth the wait.

@amandaLaldridge

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

