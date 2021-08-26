Waffleopolis returned to campus after it was hosted virtually last year

After moving Waffleopolis online last year, the event returned to campus in person Wednesday evening at Brazos Park, with music blasting and blue and orange balloons lining tables across the park.
Waffleopolis is one of the university's most popular Maverick Stampede traditions where students enjoy free waffles, music and dancing.
For some students, the event was a return to how things were before the pandemic.
Ashish Jaiswal, a third year computer science doctoral student who attended Waffleopolis in 2019, said both years had people dancing during the event, but this year was a bit more fun.
Jaiswal topped his waffle with ice cream, maple syrup and sprinkles.
Engineering freshman Criscian Oviedo had his waffle piled with vanilla ice cream, marshmallows, peanuts, chocolate sprinkles and whipped cream. He wished he could have gummy worms as well, he said.
Joe Alex, mechanical engineering graduate student, topped his waffle with ice cream, chocolate sprinkles, strawberry, peanuts and chocolate.
Being in his first year at UTA, Alex said one of the benefits of the event was that he could improve his social skills and meet new people.
