Waffleopolis brings food and fun for first week of classes

A group of students gather on the grass to eat their waffles during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 24 at Brazos Park. Various toppings were offered to students in front of the University Center.

Music played in the background as the smell of sweet vanilla and maple syrup filled the air. Students gathered Wednesday at Brazos Park after a long day of classes to enjoy waffles at Waffleopolis.

Waffleopolis is part of Maverick Stampede, which takes place during the first week of the fall semester to welcome students back on campus.

The tradition started 25 years ago when a few resident assistants at Brazos House made homemade Belgian waffles to welcome the dorm’s inhabitants.

“We do these three big events every year at this time to be able to make these connections, these stories, these lifetime friends,” executive chef Maja Gajic said.

Over 200 tables covered in blue and orange tablecloths extended throughout the park, with two balloons attached to each end of the tables.

Mari Duncan, Apartment and Residence Life director, said 3,500 to 4,000 students show up yearly to the event. Students dance, sing, chat and make waffles for the night.

Preparing for Waffleopolis is a month-long process because each waffle is made by hand, Gajic said.

Graduate student Gaurav Sake drizzles strawberry syrup on his waffle during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 24 at Brazos Park. Sake said strawberries are his favorite topping.

The staff began to heat waffles at Connection Café shortly before the event began. In preparation for Waffleopolis, 2,500 soft vanilla waffles were prebaked waiting for students to decorate them with various toppings in front of the University Center.

Toppings such as sprinkles, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate, maple and strawberry syrup were spread on the tables under the canopy for students to serve themselves.

“I’m excited,” nursing senior Samirah Cunningham said. “I’m always down to meet new people.”

Students gather at the tables to eat their waffles during the Waffleopolis event Aug. 24 at Brazos Park. An estimate of 3,500 to 4,000 students show up to the event every year. 

Construction management graduate Bishwesh Bumsare said events such as Waffleopolis helped him better understand the culture and connect with more people on campus.

“People are talking, people are meeting each other, and I just think it’s a great way to start the school year,” Gajic said.

