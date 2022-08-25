Waffleopolis brings food and fun for first week of classes

Music played in the background as the smell of sweet vanilla and maple syrup filled the air. Students gathered Wednesday at Brazos Park after a long day of classes to enjoy waffles at Waffleopolis.
Waffleopolis is part of Maverick Stampede, which takes place during the first week of the fall semester to welcome students back on campus.
The tradition started 25 years ago when a few resident assistants at Brazos House made homemade Belgian waffles to welcome the dorm’s inhabitants.
“We do these three big events every year at this time to be able to make these connections, these stories, these lifetime friends,” executive chef Maja Gajic said.
Over 200 tables covered in blue and orange tablecloths extended throughout the park, with two balloons attached to each end of the tables.
Mari Duncan, Apartment and Residence Life director, said 3,500 to 4,000 students show up yearly to the event. Students dance, sing, chat and make waffles for the night.
Preparing for Waffleopolis is a month-long process because each waffle is made by hand, Gajic said.
The staff began to heat waffles at Connection Café shortly before the event began. In preparation for Waffleopolis, 2,500 soft vanilla waffles were prebaked waiting for students to decorate them with various toppings in front of the University Center.
Toppings such as sprinkles, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate, maple and strawberry syrup were spread on the tables under the canopy for students to serve themselves.
“I’m excited,” nursing senior Samirah Cunningham said. “I’m always down to meet new people.”
Construction management graduate Bishwesh Bumsare said events such as Waffleopolis helped him better understand the culture and connect with more people on campus.
“People are talking, people are meeting each other, and I just think it’s a great way to start the school year,” Gajic said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.