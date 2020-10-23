Voting for fall term campus elections begins Monday and continues until Thursday.
The ballot includes Homecoming king and queen, Student Service Fee Allocation Committee representatives, UTA ambassadors and student senators with the election results to be posted on social media Friday.
Homecoming king and queen will be voted on despite the postponement of this year’s activities due to COVID-19. UTA is considering moving the traditional Homecoming events to the spring semester.
Student Service Fee Allocation Committee representatives make budgetary recommendations for university departments, review budget proposals and requests and make direct recommendations to the university president.
Thirty students make up the UTA Ambassadors program, which plans and hosts many important events on campus. Each student ambassador serves either a six-month term or a one-year term.
Elected student senators need to communicate with their constituents and should be looking to enact positive change on campus, said Caitlyn Burge, speaker of the senate.
“They need to be on the lookout for issues that students face because those issues can turn into resolutions, and those can sometimes become school policy,” Burge said.
Students can vote digitally at uta.edu/elections or by visiting the Student Governance website.
Any student enrolled in at least one class this semester can vote.
Information on the candidates running can be found here.
@KevinLandrum13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.