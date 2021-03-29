Voter registration for Arlington residents closes April 1

Arlington resident Clemente Padilla casts his ballot during Election Day inside the Bob Duncan Center on Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington. 

The upcoming April 1 deadline for voter registration is fast approaching as Arlington gears up for the first mayoral race without an incumbent in six years.

Offices on the ballot include mayor; city council single-member districts 3, 4 and 5; and council at-large district 8, according to a city ordinance.

This election will be the first mayoral race since mayor Jeff Williams reached the term limit enacted by a November 2018 vote limiting mayors and city council members to three two-year terms.

There are eight mayoral candidates seeking the office Williams has held since 2015. The candidates will answer questions from the community at an event held at Grounds and Gold on Thursday at 4 p.m.

None of the positions on the ballot are uncontested.

Early voting will be held from April 19 to April 27, and election day will be on May 1. Residents interested in voting can register at votetexas.gov.

