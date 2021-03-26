Vivek Wadhwa weighs in on positive and negative aspects of tech in first virtual Maverick Speakers Series

The Maverick Speakers Series returned for its first virtual edition on Thursday with Vivek Wadhwa, technology entrepreneur and bestselling author, discussing the advances and good and bad aspects of technology.
The series returned after being postponed last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the event, Wadhwa talked about the importance of using technology positively and gave examples of how technology has impacted the world both positively and negatively.
“Every technology can be used for good and every technology can be used for evil,” he said. “The first technology was fire. Fire could be used to keep us warm, or it could be used to burn down houses. Every technology since fire has been the same.”
Wadhwa said he believes social media has had negative impacts on society by spreading misinformation that divides the nation instead of unifying it. He used Facebook as an example.
“Rather than using social media to uplift humanity, [they] decided to monetize it and focus on getting more clicks so that they could make more money,” he said. “Facebook used technology for evil, and it did a lot of damage to the world.”
Wadhwa later explained three important decisions to make with every technology. Those decisions include the potential the technology has to benefit everyone equally, the different risks and rewards it presents and how strongly the technology promotes autonomy or dependence.
“He’s a very interesting speaker. His topic is both exciting and frightening at the same time,” said Mark LaVelle, assistant vice president for alumni and donor engagement.
The next speaker event will feature renowned jazz artist Wynton Marsalis on April 27.
