Vice president for Student Affairs steps down after over 20 years at UTA

Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, has stepped down from her position, according to a university email Friday.
Nagy, who has been with UTA for over 20 years and has served in multiple positions in the Division of Student Affairs, was named to her current role in 2017. In recent years, Student Affairs has created the Maverick Pantry, which seeks to create communities free from hunger and waste by 2025, as well as the Maverick Advantage program, which creates experiential learning opportunities for students.
In 2022, she has worked with Student Government to increase period product dispenser locations after protests from student organizations, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
She was also the co-chair of the COVID-19 Executive Task Force along with John Hall, vice president for Administration and Campus Operations.
The university is planning to launch a national search for the position. Teresea Madden, current vice president for global education, outreach and extended studies, will serve as acting vice president.
The Division of Student Affairs is composed of 22 departments and programs. It has 200 professional staff members and advises nearly 330 student organizations, including the Student Advocacy Services, Health Services and Cultural Engagement and Social Change departments.
In an August email, President Jennifer Cowley announced a series of changes to the university’s leadership organizational structure that would better align with her proposed strategic themes. The vice president for Student Affairs began reporting to the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs after the restructuring.
“Throughout her career at UTA, Lisa has been a fierce advocate for students and has, along with her staff, worked to ensure that UTA students excelled both academically and personally through enriching programming, exceptional events and activities, and nurturing support services,” wrote Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.