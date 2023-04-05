Vice president for Student Affairs candidates to host virtual forums

From April 10 to 14, the three finalists for vice president for Student Affairs will each host two virtual forums, one for Student Affairs staff and another for students.
The candidates, who were chosen from a pool of nearly 100 applications, will hold a presentation, after which attendees can ask questions and offer comments, according to a universitywide email Wednesday. A Microsoft Teams link for the sessions was provided in the email.
One business day before each person’s forum, information about them and their career will be posted on the Vice President for Student Affairs search webpage.
Feedback surveys on each candidate will publish the morning of their forums and remain available for one day after the interviews, according to the email.
The hiring process began in December and there are 15 members listed on the search committee.
The vice president of Student Affairs is tasked to lead a diverse division and is a champion or advocate for issues and concerns of students on and off campus, online, undergraduate and graduate, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Lisa Nagy, former vice president for Student Affairs, stepped down from the position Nov. 18.
