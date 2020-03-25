UTA students will soon be able to ride Arlington’s Via Rideshare service fare free on the service’s new autonomous vehicle program.
The new feature is a part of an almost $1.7 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Integrated Mobility Innovation program that Via received March 16. The money will also be used to integrate autonomous vehicles into its service fleet and include a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, according to the project description.
The city partnered with Via, UTA and May Mobility, an autonomous vehicle provider, to apply for the grant, said Ann Foss, Office of Strategic Initiatives principal planner, in an email.
There isn’t a start date yet on when students will be able to ride fare free, Foss said. However, she said for autonomous vehicles, they anticipate spending a year planning, preparing and testing the service before deployment for the public.
One of the project goals is to improve transportation options for underserved populations, which includes students.
“Providing free rides for UTA students would be one way to address this goal,” she said.
May Mobility will provide the autonomous vehicles for the rideshare service and operate them, Foss said. The number of autonomous vehicles to be used in the project hasn't been determined yet.
Foss said the wheelchair-accessible vehicle will be part of the autonomous fleet. A human attendant will be on board, but it will be operated autonomously.
Via’s current fleet already has wheelchair-accessible vehicles, but they are operated by human drivers, she said.
The Via Rideshare costs $3 to ride, and its service area covers about 41% of the city's land area, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
