Via Rideshare to implement self-driving vehicles servicing downtown Arlington, UTA

Arlington residents will be able to use Via Rideshare’s self-driving vehicles to travel around downtown Arlington and UTA starting Tuesday.
The Rideshare, Automation and Payment Integration Demonstration pilot program, or RAPID, will include five on-demand autonomous vehicles, including one wheelchair-accessible vehicle, that will be available to book from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
UTA students will be able to ride the autonomous vehicles for free throughout the one-year pilot program, said Susan Schrock, city of Arlington communication coordinator.
The RAPID service will not follow a fixed route, and its service area includes the downtown library, city hall, UTA and more.
The RAPID pilot program will provide residents the chance to test out the technology and an alternative for getting around, Schrock said.
The program is a partnership among the city, UTA, Via Rideshare and May Mobility, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Riders can select an autonomous vehicle by using the Via app or calling 817-784-7382.
More information on the RAPID service can be found on the city of Arlington’s website.
