Via Rideshare, May Mobility partnership with UTA integrates autonomous vehicles into transit system

The city of Arlington has partnered with UTA, Via Rideshare and May Mobility to launch a one-year pilot program featuring autonomous vehicles and mobility-on-demand downtown and on campus beginning March 2021.
The project, titled “Arlington Rideshare, Automation, and Payment Integration Demonstration,” is part of a $1.7 million Federal Transportation Administration grant the city received March 16. Part of the funding will go toward 20,000 free rides for UTA students in autonomous vehicles.
Jay Rosenberger, professor in the Industrial, Manufacturing and Systems Engineering Department and interim director of the Center for Transportation Equity, Decisions, and Dollars, served as co-principal investigator for the project.
The pilot program will record how autonomous vehicles improve mobility in the Arlington community, which has no fixed route systems besides the MavMover system on UTA’s campus, he said. It is meant to complement the existing transportation options on campus and focuses on integrating autonomous vehicles with the current service, Via.
Ann Foss, Office of Strategic Initiatives principal planner, said the program will benefit residents, the UTA community and visitors in downtown Arlington.
There will be five autonomous vehicles operating during the project, with one wheelchair accessible vehicle available for riders to choose using the Via application.
Individuals can book a ride using the Via application or by calling 817-784-7382. If an individual’s location and destination fit the autonomous service parameters, people will have the option to choose an autonomous ride.
The rough boundaries include a one square mile area from North Division Street to South Mitchell Street and from East Mary Street to West Davis Drive. The autonomous vehicle will take the most efficient route to the destination. It will be an on-demand service and will not follow a fixed route.
“Instead of being on a set schedule and kind of circulating around, it really will be a flexible on-demand service that can be personalized,” Foss said.
Autonomous vehicle technology is rapidly developing and will revolutionize the transportation and mobility industries, said Greg Hladik, Parking and Transportation Services director, in an email. The city and its partners are working together to provide first of its kind integrations and research.
“UTA and the City of Arlington continue to demonstrate their commitment to improving the communities we serve,” Hladik said.
More autonomous technology will come in the future, Foss said. It’s important to help citizens learn about the technology so they are more comfortable with it.
Mechanical engineering junior Sotero Morales said this pilot program is a real world trial that will help the progression of autonomous vehicles.
He said some people don’t trust technology and might be hesitant, but he doesn’t think it poses a higher risk than regular vehicles.
Rosenberger said there will be someone with access to emergency brakes in the autonomous vehicles at all times to ensure users’ safety. There is a safety concern, but it is mostly a perceived threat, he said.
The attendant will be trained in autonomous vehicle operations to monitor the vehicle, said Fawna Tucker, May Mobility customer success manager, in an email.
“The shuttles have a robust range of redundant safety measures to ensure the vehicle always knows where it is on a mapped service area and follows the correct path,” Tucker said.
The shuttles are also equipped with standard safety features, including airbags and seatbelts.
Two previous autonomous vehicle pilot programs have been conducted in Arlington, Foss said. The first phase was an off-street shuttle open to the public that shuttled people from remote parking lots to various venues and the second phase was on-street in the entertainment district connecting a larger area.
There were two overarching goals during the pilot programs: to test the technology in real world environments and to help educate the public and make them aware of autonomous vehicle technology.
Each phase was its own pilot program and built on the success of the previous phase.
Rosenberger said this pilot program will provide a sense of how programs like this might work on a larger scale by learning how people use autonomous vehicles and preparing citizens for the implementation of future autonomous vehicle projects.
Morales said this is a unique program that will bring attention to autonomous vehicles, and it’s a chance to see how autonomous vehicles can mesh with existing transit systems.
“The sky is the limit on possible applications, but it is very exciting to be part of a ground-breaking project that helps pave the way for future applications,” Hladik said.
