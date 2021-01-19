Via Rideshare extends service to cover all of Arlington

Arlington’s Via Rideshare expanded its service area Tuesday to cover the entire city and will raise its fares next month to compensate for the growth.
The on demand transportation service, which was implemented three years ago, previously covered less than half of the city.
Beginning on Feb. 15, fares will be raised to compensate for the expansion. After the increase, rides could cost anywhere from $3 to $5, depending on the distance traveled. Until then, fares for all rides will remain at $3.
Riders will continue to be picked up and dropped off at the Trinity Railway Express CentrePort Station for the previous $3 flat rate even after the change in fare prices.
Via Rideshare has proven to be beneficial for Arlington’s community, said Susan Schrock, city of Arlington communications coordinator, in a press release. Using “virtual bus stops” on the Via app, residents can catch a ride with others and be dropped off within one or two blocks of their destination in any part of the city. Schrock said the service has provided low-cost transportation while diminishing environmental impact, allowing increased mobility for over 190,000 residents and decreased traffic congestion.
Due to the reduced demand for the service during the COVID-19 pandemic, Arlington scaled down Via Rideshare’s activity and “[saved] roughly $1 million in expected costs in 2020,” according to the press release.
Daniel Ramot, Via CEO and co-founder, said that though he is proud to help demonstrate the effectiveness of “technology-enabled” public transportation, it is yet to be seen what the future holds for the service.
“Arlington is an undisputed global leader in providing smart, accessible transit for the community,” he said in a press release. “The citywide expansion of the service is an opportunity to further improve economic and social mobility for residents.”
