 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Via rebrands to Arlington On-Demand

Via rebrands to Arlington On-Demand

After transitioning from its pilot phase to a citywide service in 2022, Arlington is now rebranding their ridesharing service, Via, to Arlington On-Demand.

According to the city’s website, as of Aug. 14, patrons must download the new Arlington Transportation app to utilize the service. Greg Hladik, executive director of Parking and Transportation Services, said UTA students who wish to continue using the rideshare will need to download the app as well. Those who don’t own smartphones can continue to call (817)-784-7382 to order rides.

Rides will be offered Monday through Friday from 6 a.m to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The service will have connections to the TRE Centreport Station and the Eastchase Parkway area of Fort Worth, who also have connections with two Trinity Metro bus routes, according to the website. Prices vary from $3 to $5 per person per ride, based on the distance being traveled.

Although they are now branded as Arlington On-Demand vehicles, they will still have the original Via logo. River North Transit LLC, a subsidiary of Via, will continue to operate the service until the end of 2024 when the city council’s contract with them is up, along with four two-year renewal options.

@rabbiakmolai

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments