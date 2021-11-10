Veterans Day celebrations in the Metroplex

Veterans Day comes around every year to honor those who have served in the U.S. military, and cities across the Metroplex are holding parades and ceremonies this week to celebrate.
This year, UTA will celebrate with an appreciation breakfast, dinner and a float in the Homecoming parade, said James Kumm, UTA Military and Veteran Services executive director.
The Military and Veteran Services department will hold a breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at Brazos Park to honor the UTA veteran community. And the UTA MavVets, student organization, will have dinner for veterans at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lazy Dog in the Arlington Highlands. Veterans will eat free and can RSVP with Melissa Fielding at mxf2351@mavs.uta.edu.
UTA Student Organizations gave the Military and Veteran Services department a float in the Homecoming day parade, Kumm said. With it, a group of student veterans will represent the university and its veterans.
Here are some Veterans Day events that will be going on in the Metroplex.
Arlington
Arlington Veterans Park Foundation and the Arlington Great Southwest Rotary Club will hold the 14th annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Veterans Park, 3600 West Arkansas Lane. The ceremony will focus on medal of honor recipients and include a speech from Mayor Jim Ross. Attendees are invited to join a complimentary lunch following the ceremony.
Dallas
There will be no Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade this year, but those who wish to honor the holiday can attend the Dallas Symphony’s Patriotic Pops celebration.
The United States Naval Academy Men’s and Women’s Glee Club and the Pipes and Drums Band will perform favorite songs and anthems at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The shows will go from Friday through Sunday.
Information on showtimes and ticket prices can be found on the Dallas Symphony’s website.
Fort Worth
Downtown Fort Worth will host the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade on Thursday. A demonstration from the U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights, a 21-gun salute and a military flyover will kick off the parade.
The parade begins in the Panther Island Pavilion’s parking lot at around 11 a.m. and will head down North Forest Park Boulevard to Rotary Plaza. From there, it will head back to Panther Island.
Free parking is available in the Fort Worth city lot at 5th Street and North Forest Park Boulevard. Additional free parking is available on the west side of the river and off the road along Forest Park Boulevard.
Grand Prairie
The city will host an in-person and live-streamed Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at the Veterans Memorial. The memorial is located behind Grand Prairie’s Veterans Park Event Center at 925 Conover Drive.
Guests will be greeted at 9:30 a.m, and the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.
Plano
Over 1,000 flags are flying at Oak Point Park to honor those who have served and continue to serve. The Flags of Honor event began on Nov. 6 and will continue through Saturday.
The week-long celebration includes programs from veterans organizations, musical performances and re-enactments. More information on the events can be found on the East Plano Rotary Club’s website.
North Richland Hills
The city will hold its 14th annual Veterans Day celebration Thursday at the City Hall Plaza, 4301 City Point Drive. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and include musical entertainment and a presentation of colors from the city’s police and fire honor guard.
